Help with Bills While Readying Mom’s Home for Sale

“My 94-year-old mother passed away recently, leaving behind her only remaining asset — the family home — with several unfinished projects. These include flooring in a couple of bedrooms, a bathroom remodel, and some basic landscaping.

As her family, we’re handling the work ourselves to get the house ready to sell, but we need a little help bridging the gap on the monthly bills (mortgage/utilities/taxes/insurance) for the next 4 months or so. Any support in your charity would allow us to focus on completing the projects and honoring her wishes without added financial pressure during this difficult time.

We’re incredibly grateful for any help — even small amounts add up. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



