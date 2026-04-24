Help with Bills While Job Searching

Hello, my name is Rob! I am 57 and currently unemployed and actively seeking employment. Over 25 years of Engineering experience, but I am seeking any type of employment. I am anxious to get back to work and feeling myself again. It has been a struggle, as I am sure many of you know. We all need a little help sometimes. While I search for my next role, I'm struggling to cover basic bills and utilities. A little financial help over the next month or two would mean so much as I work toward getting back on my feet. Your support would help me stay stable during this transition. Thank you for standing with me.