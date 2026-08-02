Help with bills | Much appreciation

I am 23 years old asking for any kind of help. I’ve been supporting my mom and brother 100% since my dad died 2 years ago. They both do not work and I am constantly working to make sure I can afford to support the 3 of us. The bills are starting to catch up with me and the electric was shut off due to me not being able to pay. I also have to pay the rent and have a car payment coming up. Anything helps me make sure we can turn the electric back on and have a roof over our heads still.





I started the fundraiser with the bare minimum that I need for rent and electric. I hate asking for help when I need it but this is what it’s come to. The stress is eating me alive