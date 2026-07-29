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Help with bills and financial burdens

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffiny Kilgore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tiffiny Kilgore

Help with bills and financial burdens

Where to begin I’m not sure but on April 11th I attended a benefit barrel race for a long time friend whom is in a battle Our barrel racing family is coming together for one of our own.

For over 20 years, Dana (McCard) King has been a familiar face in the arena - running barrels, cheering others on, and always showing up for this community.

Right now, Dana is bravely fighting Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, and we want to rally around her the same way she has supported so many of us over the years.

So we're inviting everyone to come out and help us. Some basic information on my ride and what for however their was 330+ riders I was #301 so it was around 10 pm when it come to be my turn so here Reba and I go when we went in we went in hard Reba blasted past the first barrel and she wouldnt stop and didn’t turn we went on around arena getting to behind barrel 3 and some how I come off hanging my foot in the stirrup tearing the main tendon in my left foot but I didn’t know I was as bad off as I was I got up and walked her and I put in pain the next morning I went to emergency room to be wrapped up given crutches and sent home I proceeded in borrowing a boot to walk and went to work I drive a dump truck well later in the day I was called and sent home told I couldn’t work in boot for safety reasons so I was home that Tues the next day foot wrapped I borrowed a boot from my fiancé and forced myself to walk while massive pain still I made ortho appt for Friday went to Emory ortho to be put in a cast and sent home for 2 weeks grated my foot was worse a week after than the day after. I come back to work on Mon May 4th every day has been a painful challenge as I am set to have 6 weeks of physical therapy which will cause me more lost hours from work I’m the sole provider in my home in which I have 4 kids and my ex mother in law whom I care for she is 78 and a cancer survivor needless to say I’ve lost already about $3000 in income due to this I just and I will be loosing more due to physical therapy prior I made some poor financial decisions which has left me already negative in my bank account over $600 and come Friday will be closer to $1500 and none of my bills will be getting paid that are due because I will not get a paycheck until next week I’ve lost 3 paychecks so far of an average of $1200 weekly I’m coming to ask for help to get me back on solid ground while I heal and to help with bills mortgage etc until paychecks start coming in again. I’m not one to ask for help but as I prayed on my way to work this morning I was lead to do this. Thank you for listening to my plea and for any help that may come. God Bless , Tiffiny last picture is at work on 5/6/26

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