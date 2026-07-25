Help with bills after storm ruined our car/house

Our family has been hit by a devastating storm that has turned our lives upside down in a matter of minutes.





The storm caused severe damage to our home and destroyed our vehicle, leaving us without reliable transportation and facing overwhelming repair costs. Our home has suffered extensive damage, and we’re now trying to figure out how to rebuild while still keeping up with everyday bills, caring for our family, and finding some sense of normalcy.





We never imagined we would be in a position where we would have to ask for help, but right now we simply can’t do it alone. Between insurance deductibles, temporary living expenses, replacing essential belongings, repairing our home, and finding transportation, the financial burden is more than we can manage.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping our family pay for housing expenses, utility bills, transportation, and the repairs needed to make our home safe again. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.





On top of all this my husband has been out from his job due to him having medical problems from a previous intestinal surgery that had messed up his vagal nerve and I’ve been doordashing just to make ends meet.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity will help our family get through one of the hardest times we’ve ever faced.



