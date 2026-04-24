Help with bills after dog bite

Long story short, a pit bull came into our yard and my wife fed and watered the dog while trying to find its owner. The local animal shelter is at 150% capacity and the wait list to take the dog is 4 months. Well the pit bull ate through his cage and attacked my Husky I've had for 6 years and raised from a puppy. I managed to get the pit bull off of my husky but I got bit in the process. They couldn't stitch it all the way up and I've been left with a huge hole in my leg and I'm unable to walk without crutches. As a man I don't like to ask for help but I've got a wife and son to provide for so if anyone could help by donating or finding me some kind of office work to do while I'm healing I would be very appreciative. Thanks for your time reading this and for your support during this time.