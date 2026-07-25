Help with bill during unemployment

Hi, my name is Juan. I’m reaching out because I’m currently out of work and facing a tough time covering an important bill. It’s been difficult to manage my expenses while I search for new employment, and I’m worried about falling behind. I know many people go through moments like this, and it’s not easy to ask for help, but I’m hoping for a little support to get through this rough patch.





The funds from this fundraiser will go directly toward alleviating the bill that’s weighing on me. This support will give me some breathing room and peace of mind while I focus on getting back to work. Every bit helps, and I truly appreciate any assistance you can offer. Your kindness will make a real difference in my life right now.





Thank you so much for reading my story and considering a donation. I’m grateful for your support, whether it’s sharing this fundraiser or contributing. Anything helps, and I look forward to being back on my feet soon.