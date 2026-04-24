Help with Ariannas journey back to independence

Hello, my name is Arianna. Asking for help has never been easy for me, but I've realized that true healing means accepting that we aren't meant to carry everything alone.

For the last five years, I have been fighting a quiet battle with anxiety and depression. Medication and therapy have been part of my journey and that’s when I first learnt what a psychiatric service animal was (PSA), my family and I had decided that a trained psychiatric service animal is what I truly need to safely navigate my daily life.

Because PSA’s require intensive, specialized training, the cost is far beyond what I can manage by myself. Please know that asking for this support is not something I take lightly. Any contribution whether it’s a donation, a prayer, or sharing this page brings me one step closer to a healthier, brighter future. Thank you for standing with me. May god be with all of you 🤍



