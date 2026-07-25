Help with an injury

I have been off work for two months this week due to an injury, and it's been a challenging time. The sudden change has made it difficult to keep up with my regular living expenses, and the stress of not being able to work has added to the struggle. I am doing my best to focus on healing, but the financial strain is making recovery even harder.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward covering my living expenses while I recover. This support will help me stay afloat and give me the peace of mind I need to focus on getting better and returning to work as soon as possible. Every bit of help makes a difference, and I am deeply grateful for any support you can offer.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and generosity mean so much to me during this difficult time. If you are able to contribute or share my fundraiser, it would truly help me as I work toward healing and getting back on my feet.



