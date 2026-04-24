Help with Adréanah’s open heart surgery

So the time is finally come. Due to my Marfan Syndrome my heart has been declining and my aneurysm and aortic root are at critical measurements. I’ll be having the David’s procedure done on September 14th at UofM by my amazing cardiovascular team.

As I prepare for heart surgery, I’m reaching out to my community for support. Thanks to my incredible husband, who has made many calls with my surgical team and our finances, the surgery itself is covered!

What I’m raising funds for is everything around the surgery, the parts my insurance doesn’t touch:

• Medical supplies for recovery at home

• Heart-healthy meals during my hospital stay

• Cardiac rehabilitation costs

• Any unexpected needs that come up along the way





Thank you from the bottom of my heart





Words don’t fully capture how grateful I am. To everyone who has helped in some way already, shared this campaign, sent a message of encouragement, or simply kept me in their thoughts, thank you and I appreciate you. Your generosity reminds me I’m not walking through this alone.





With love, Adré







