Help with ADHD "BrainScan"

My name is David Duncan, I'm 55 years young and I am a Born Again Christian and struggle asking for help. I was diagnosed with ADHD and Bipolar 40 years ago. I was afraid of medication for a very long time and looked at the harm it could do then the possible help. My Mother shared with me long before she passed. She had her Doctorate in Psychology and mentioned this place called the Amen Clinic. They have several locations and nearest to me is about 2 hours away. They don't take insurance for the brain scans that I believe could really bring me answers as to what's misfiring or over firing and help me with day to day tasks and actually completing them. I appreciate you all reading my story and helping any way you can. Have a wonderful weekend!