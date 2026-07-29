Help with accident recovery

Last year I was in a car accident that changed my life. Someone ran a red light and hit me gong 40 mph. I was in a coma for 8 days and most of the bones on my left side where broken. I was in the hospital for over 30 days and had to learn to walk again. Since then, I've managed to walk again with assistance at time which will be for the rest of.my life since I permanently have metal in my left leg.

I'm starting this fundraiser because I have mountains of medical bills and am still trying to get life back together. The money will go to paying off medical bills since there was no recovery in my case and to try to get a vehicle to help me get around and to work.

Thank you to anyone that can help.