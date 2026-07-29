Help with abandoned cats

I never expected to find fifteen cats left in boxes in my yard, but that’s exactly what happened. Two of these cats have special needs, and all of them require urgent vet care. With no local shelters able to take them in, I knew I had to step up and help, even though it’s a big challenge for me as a hospice nurse and single mom.





I am working with Muddy Dog in Stoneville to get each cat the care they need—spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and medical treatment, especially for the two who need extra help. If you prefer, you can also donate directly to the clinic on our behalf. Every dollar raised will go directly to making sure these cats have a chance at a healthy, safe life.





I’m doing everything I can, but I can’t do it alone. Your support would mean the world to me and these kitties. Together, we can give them the future they deserve. Thank you for caring and for any help you can give.



