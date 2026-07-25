Help with a roof

Hi my name is melissa weasel I have been a cna for many years I dont like doing this but with all these storms an I am the only one with income I am in need of a new roof put on my trailer I tried getting insurance for my home but they all say no cause I have shingles missing so I have a trap on the back area now where it is leaking from the missing shingles but with all my bills an my husband not working cause of health issues seizure like actives an taking him to many doctors to figure it out I cant afford a new roof an I am in need of help I have ppl that says they will help to put it on if I get the stuff but times is hard right now so any help would be greatly appreciated thank you