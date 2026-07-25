Help with a home addition

My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 liver failure... She is a mother of 6 kids. One of my brother's was taken from this world in 2003 due to a gun shot... She has 5 more very loving kids. Me and 4 brothers.. She is now living in my home with me and my 2 daughters. I am trying my best to add an addition to my home so she will have her own personal space for her (at home treatment).. I have gotten a few different quotes from different companies and the lowest one is $18,000... Any help with this will be greatly appreciated 🥰🥰 the picture is of my mom and my youngest daughter....