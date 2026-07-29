help with a home

I am currently living house to house, working at McDonald's, and have applied for EBT to help with food. Every day is uncertain, and I have to pay for where I'm staying now, but I'm scared for what happens when they tell me to go. I've spent time in the homeless shelter, and at 22 years old, I just want to find stability and a place to call home.





Your support will help me get a camper to live in, as well as provide food, shoes, clothes, and boxers. Having these essentials would mean I don't have to worry about a roof over my head or basic needs. It would give me a chance to focus on building a better future and finding hope again.





May I simply ask for your kindness or a suitable camper to live in? Both will help me more than words can say. Thank you for reading my story and considering any support you can offer. Your generosity could change my life.