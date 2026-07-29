Help with a Car

I am the mother to 2 special needs children, both with autism. My son is high functions so he doesn't need as much support as my daughter. She is level 3 and nonverbal. She goes to Lafayette to Aba therapy 5 days a week. It is life changing so I need to make sure she can get there. So we make 2 trips to Lafayette and back daily. We bought a van in March and it ended up breaking 4 weeks later. The transmission went out. It's entirely too much to fix and even if I could fix it it needs a few other repairs. So I am raising funds to be able to get a reliable vehicle for transportation for my children and myself to therapy and doctors. We need a safe and reliable way to get to all of these things since I am the only one who drives. We are on a fixed income, I receive SSI monthly. Anything you could donate would help tremendously. God bless.