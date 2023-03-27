Help William Kieser With Medical Expenses

William Kieser (3) is the oldest of three brothers -his twin Arthur, and younger brother George. On August 31st, his parents - Nathan and Cosette Kieser - took him to the emergency room because of a mouth wound that would not heal. After testing, doctors found that William has severely low hemoglobin in his blood. He was transferred by ambulance to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for more testing and a treatment plan. Further tests revealed that William has a serious bone marrow condition, but it is still undiagnosed.





We're raising funds to help cover the medical costs that the Kieser family is currently dealing with and will continue to face through this process.





Please keep them in your prayers and thank you for supporting William and his family through this adversity.