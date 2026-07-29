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Help Wildman Stand for the Constitution

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCody Henderson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cody Henderson

Help Wildman Stand for the Constitution

Cody, popularly known as 'Wildman Audits' is standing up against ongoing constitutional rights violations that should concern every ordinary person who believes government must follow the law. This fight is not just about one man, one trailer, one courthouse, or one lawsuit — it is about whether public officials can use government power to punish criticism, seize property, block access to the courts, and then expect working people to simply give up because the system is expensive, intimidating, and stacked with government lawyers.


In one case, Cody's 2025 Hawke dump trailer was seized and impounded from private property without a warrant, without a court order, without forfeiture proceedings, and without meaningful due process, while storage fees continued to pile up. That trailer is not just “property” on paper - it represents work, tools, livelihood, transportation, and the ability of a working person to earn a living. If government officials can take a man’s trailer from private property based on questionable authority and force him to fight through court just to get back what is his, then every contractor, farmer, mechanic, small business owner, and working family could be at risk for similar treatment.


In another federal lawsuit, Pickaway County officials turned an attempted civil-service encounter at the courthouse into a physical seizure, arrest, criminal charges, jail detention, restraint-chair confinement, and denial of access to court. The verified complaint alleges that deputies physically blocked him while he tried to walk away from civil paperwork, used force against him inside the courthouse, charged him with crimes afterward, and that all related charges were later dismissed with prejudice. While detained, he attempted to file for habeas relief, but jail staff refused to allow meaningful access to the court.


These are not abstract legal issues. The Fourth Amendment protects your property from unreasonable seizures. The First Amendment protects your right to criticize public officials. Due process protects you from being punished or deprived of property without lawful procedures. Access to the courts protects your ability to challenge government misconduct when it happens. These rights matter most when the person asserting them is unpopular, outnumbered, self-represented, or standing alone against public officials with badges, offices, lawyers, budgets, and institutional power.


Support is needed because litigation takes time, focus, filing expenses, research, printing, records, travel, lost work hours, and the ability to keep bills paid while the fight continues. Wildman is not asking for support because this is easy. He is asking because standing up to government overreach while trying to survive financially is exactly how the system pressures ordinary people to quit. When the government takes the equipment you need to work, then forces you into expensive litigation to defend your rights, the burden becomes both constitutional and financial.


At a time when many people feel like government accountability is slipping further out of reach, standing up for constitutional rights is more important than ever. If these rights are not defended when they are violated, they become words on paper instead of protections for real people. Cody is holding the line not only for himself, but for every ordinary person who may one day need to say: “No, the government cannot do that to me.”


Please consider supporting this fight for the greater cause. Your support helps Cody cover basic bills, back taxes, litigation burdens, and the financial strain caused by being unable to fully work without the trailer, while allowing him to focus on pursuing accountability through the courts. Whether you can donate, share, pray, speak out, or simply help spread the word, every bit of support matters. This is about protecting the same rights that guard your home, your property, your paycheck, your family, your voice, and your ability to stand up when the government crosses the line.

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