GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Whisky with Life Saving Surgery

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexandria Distel

Help Whisky with Life Saving Surgery

Help Us Save Our Beloved Dog, Whisky


 Hello everyone, my name is Allie, and I’m reaching out with hope in my heart to ask for help for our beloved family dog, Whisky. 


She isn’t just a pet to us — she’s a cherished member of our family who has brought us years of love, loyalty, and happiness.


 Recently, we noticed a mass on Whisky that has grown to 5-6 times its original size over the past two years. We took her to the vet as soon as we could, hoping for good news, but unfortunately the situation is serious. 


The veterinarian told us that the mass needs to be tested and removed as soon as possible.


 The cost to test the mass and perform X-rays is over $800, and the surgery to remove the mass along with her spay procedure is estimated to cost more than $4,000.  


Sadly, this is more than we can afford right now. Without surgery, the mass could spread from her breast tissue to other areas of her body and even to vital organs. 


We want to give Whisky the chance to live a long, healthy life surrounded by the family who loves her so much.


 We are humbly asking for any support you can give. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Whisky’s medical care and surgery. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign would mean the world to us and could help us reach someone who can help.


 Whisky has given our family unconditional love, and now we want to do everything we can to help her in her time of need.


 Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, and support. And please remember to hold your fur babies a little closer tonight. God bless you all.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve