Help Whisky with Life Saving Surgery

Help Us Save Our Beloved Dog, Whisky





Hello everyone, my name is Allie, and I’m reaching out with hope in my heart to ask for help for our beloved family dog, Whisky.





She isn’t just a pet to us — she’s a cherished member of our family who has brought us years of love, loyalty, and happiness.





Recently, we noticed a mass on Whisky that has grown to 5-6 times its original size over the past two years. We took her to the vet as soon as we could, hoping for good news, but unfortunately the situation is serious.





The veterinarian told us that the mass needs to be tested and removed as soon as possible.





The cost to test the mass and perform X-rays is over $800, and the surgery to remove the mass along with her spay procedure is estimated to cost more than $4,000.





Sadly, this is more than we can afford right now. Without surgery, the mass could spread from her breast tissue to other areas of her body and even to vital organs.





We want to give Whisky the chance to live a long, healthy life surrounded by the family who loves her so much.





We are humbly asking for any support you can give. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Whisky’s medical care and surgery. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign would mean the world to us and could help us reach someone who can help.





Whisky has given our family unconditional love, and now we want to do everything we can to help her in her time of need.





Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, and support. And please remember to hold your fur babies a little closer tonight. God bless you all.