GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help while waiting on liver transplant

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Moore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zachary Moore

Help while waiting on liver transplant

I am a 39 year old father of two children . 8th grade daughter and freshman son. A little over a year ago I went to the emergency room at local hospital. My blood levels were all extremely high. My bilirubin level was 15x the normal count. At that time a Dr. told me I had 30 days to live and my liver was failing (cirrhosis)My mind immediately went to my children and just can’t imagine me not being there for them. 30 days sometimes feels a long ways away until you hear you may not be around in 30 days. After meeting with numerous doctors during my visit that 30 days seemed to disappear a little bit. 7 days later was discharged from hospital where my family was trying to comprehend what to do next. My mom was able to contact the Mayo Clinic where I was able to get a second opinion . After many test through Mayo Clinic the diagnosis of cirrhosis of liver was the same, but immediatly was told a transplant would be needed sooner rather than later to have a better chance of long term survival. I had to do lots of testing and 12 weeks of outpatient Rehab (mayo required for all transplant patients) . Upon completing all the necessary testing the transplant board met to review my case. The day before Christmas Eve I received a call that I was officially on the transplants list. This was the best present I’ve ever had for Christmas . I immediately called my kids and could tell their was some tears of joy and tears of relief in their voices.


At my last follow-up appointment a couple months ago my Dr recommended me not to work until after transplant when that time comes. This has become increasingly stressful to me, my children, and parents that are helping me out financially. The wait for disability as recommended by my drs is a long process and I am just trying to make sure my children can live as “normal” of a life when I was working. Both are involved in multiple sports that they have worked hard at their whole lives. I am hopeful for the call when transplant is a match!


I’ve never been one to ask for handouts, but with recommendation from my transplant team, they said I am not the only one going through these same issues and asking for help is the hardest thing people ask for .


I appreciate everyone for reading my story ,as I know I’m not the only one going through tough times .


thanks,


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve