Help while waiting on liver transplant

I am a 39 year old father of two children . 8th grade daughter and freshman son. A little over a year ago I went to the emergency room at local hospital. My blood levels were all extremely high. My bilirubin level was 15x the normal count. At that time a Dr. told me I had 30 days to live and my liver was failing (cirrhosis)My mind immediately went to my children and just can’t imagine me not being there for them. 30 days sometimes feels a long ways away until you hear you may not be around in 30 days. After meeting with numerous doctors during my visit that 30 days seemed to disappear a little bit. 7 days later was discharged from hospital where my family was trying to comprehend what to do next. My mom was able to contact the Mayo Clinic where I was able to get a second opinion . After many test through Mayo Clinic the diagnosis of cirrhosis of liver was the same, but immediatly was told a transplant would be needed sooner rather than later to have a better chance of long term survival. I had to do lots of testing and 12 weeks of outpatient Rehab (mayo required for all transplant patients) . Upon completing all the necessary testing the transplant board met to review my case. The day before Christmas Eve I received a call that I was officially on the transplants list. This was the best present I’ve ever had for Christmas . I immediately called my kids and could tell their was some tears of joy and tears of relief in their voices.





At my last follow-up appointment a couple months ago my Dr recommended me not to work until after transplant when that time comes. This has become increasingly stressful to me, my children, and parents that are helping me out financially. The wait for disability as recommended by my drs is a long process and I am just trying to make sure my children can live as “normal” of a life when I was working. Both are involved in multiple sports that they have worked hard at their whole lives. I am hopeful for the call when transplant is a match!





I’ve never been one to ask for handouts, but with recommendation from my transplant team, they said I am not the only one going through these same issues and asking for help is the hardest thing people ask for .





I appreciate everyone for reading my story ,as I know I’m not the only one going through tough times .





thanks,



