Help while out of work & a baby due in 3.5 weeks!

Hello,

Thanks for reading our story first of all! My name is Rose, I’m 38 years old and my life partners name is Anthony, we’re a growing family, we have 3 kid’s (13,11,8) at home & a baby boy on the way that’s due in a couple of weeks (by 7/24/2026). I’m currently out of work due to a hit and run that happened on Highway 91 heading North after coming back from the store on Friday evening (6/26/2026) the truck hit my life partner (Anthony) & kept going! Luckily it was the mirror that hit him, but it did cause him damage to his left shoulder, his leg, and his chest because he got hit and it knocked him completely down, and caused him to roll into the ditch, even knocking his phone away from him. It immediately left a welp on his shoulder blade that looked exactly like the mirror off the truck! They of course did not stop to even check on him at all. He struggled to find his phone and when he finally did, he called me to pick him up after letting me know what happened. We then went to the hospital of course & the police were contacted. It happened so fast he couldn’t even see what kind of truck it was, or what color it was. Only that it was a truck because it had a truck bed on it. The police took his statement and said they would try their best to find out who it was, and try to see if it was caught on the flock camera here. They took X-Ray’s of his shoulder, chest, and leg to see what kind of damage had been done. It showed he had soft tissue damage on his left shoulder, a bruise on his sternum bone, and his left knee had a bruise on the knee cap bone. He’s been very sore since then, and hasn’t been able to work because of it so, we’re reaching out on here in hopes that we can get a little help to us through this tough time, and to get as many prayers as we can get as this is a tough and difficult time right now! We would appreciate anything that is given, prayers 🙏 included! Any little bit helps! Thanks so much and God bless!!!