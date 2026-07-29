Urgent! Help Jennifer pay bills after neck surgery

I will be having neck surgery on 5/14/2026 to fix a few issues that have been getting worse. The surgeon will remove discs C4-C6 and replace the discs. I also have no natural curve to my neck, so the surgeon will place buffers in between the discs in hopes that I will again have a curse in my neck and then my neck will be fused. My employer does not offer short term disability. I also lost my husband unexpectedly last August. He did not have life insurance, so I will have no help paying monthly bills or my medical bills. I’m praying that I can get a little help here just to keep me up to date with my monthly bills. I appreciate any help that is sent my way. If I were able to push the surgery back a few months, I would, but unfortunately the pain in my neck, upper back, and shoulders has continuously become worse so that is not possible. I’m not one to ask for help but at this moment, help is something that I desperately will need. Thank you for the consideration and the prayers. I truly do appreciate any help that is sent my way.