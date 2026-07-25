Help WESTON recover from Flood For Basic Essential

Hi everyone,





My name is Crystal, and I’m reaching out to our community during one of the most challenging times my family has ever faced.





On Tuesday, a severe flash flood hit our neighborhood here in Weston without warning.

The waters rushed in rapidly, leaving behind heavy mud, water damage, and immense devastation. While we are so profoundly grateful to be safe, walking through our home after the water receded was heartbreaking.

The flood destroyed many of our personal belongings, cherished items, and essential household appliances. Among the biggest losses were our washer and dryer. Losing basic essentials—especially laundry appliances—has made the heavy task of cleaning up and recovering from the mud and floodwaters exponentially harder.





Asking for financial help is never easy, but the sudden cost of cleanup, replacing basic household necessities, and getting functioning appliances back into our home is simply overwhelming to manage on our own right now.





How your support will help:





Replacing essential appliances (washer and dryer) so we can clean and salvage what remains Purchasing essential personal items and basic everyday necessities lost in the flood Assisting with immediate cleanup supplies and emergency recovery costs





Every single dollar raised will go directly toward helping us replace these essential items and get our home back on stable ground.

Even if you are unable to donate, taking a moment to share this campaign with your network, or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, means more than words can express from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this overwhelming time!





GOD BLESS YOU ALL