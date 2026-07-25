Help Wendy Keep a Roof Over Her Head

Hello, my name is Faith, and I’m creating this fundraiser for my mom, Wendy.

For the past year, my mom has been living in a motel because she hasn’t been able to secure stable housing. Every week has been a struggle to come up with enough money to pay for her room, and she’s now facing the possibility of being forced to leave because she has fallen behind on payments. She has nowhere else to go and does not have a vehicle, making everyday life and getting to work incredibly difficult.

Over the past year, my mom has faced one setback after another. She previously lost a job after her employer learned that she is related to Kyle Rittenhouse. Regardless of her own actions or beliefs, that family connection had a devastating impact on her ability to keep stable employment.

Despite everything, she has never stopped trying. Wendy has recently found a housekeeping job and is determined to rebuild her life. However, starting a new job doesn’t solve the immediate crisis. She still needs help covering her motel expenses until she begins receiving regular paychecks and can save enough to move into stable housing.

The money raised will help with:

Catching up on overdue motel payments to prevent her from losing the only place she has to stay. Food, toiletries, and other basic necessities. Transportation to and from work while she gets back on her feet. Saving for a security deposit and the first month’s rent on a permanent home.

Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing Wendy’s story with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read her story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Wendy is working hard to build a better future, and with a little help, she has the opportunity to overcome this difficult chapter in her life.



