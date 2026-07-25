Help Wendy and Her Sons Rebuild After Loss

Help Wendy and Her Sons Rebuild After an Unimaginable Season of Loss





My name is Wendy, and I never imagined I would be asking for help. I have always believed in working hard, trusting God, and doing everything I could to provide for my family. Today, I am reaching out with a humble heart because my family has endured an overwhelming season of loss, and we need help finding our footing again.





In a short period of time, our family has experienced the heartbreaking loss of my mother to cancer, my brother to a heart attack which lead to catastrophic brain damage, and in March, the father of our two sons to 2 unsuccessful heart surgeries, the last of which left him paralyzed from his waist down, unfortunately, he never recovered. Each loss has left a deep void in our lives, bringing not only overwhelming grief but also financial and emotional challenges that have been difficult to overcome.





As a mother, my greatest concern is providing stability and hope for my two sons while we continue to heal. We are doing everything we can to move forward, but rebuilding after so much loss has been far more difficult than we ever expected.





The funds raised will help us with essential living expenses, housing, transportation, monthly bills, and other necessities while I continue working to become financially stable.





Asking for help is not easy, but I know that God often works through the kindness and compassion of others. If you feel led to donate, no gift is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give, your prayers and sharing our story with others would be an incredible blessing.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and your generosity. We are trusting God to carry us through this difficult season and believing that brighter days are ahead.





"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18