Help Welcome Home project: Goods 4 families

Mothers with one goal:

Turning Bare houses into warm homes.

We need to act now for the years of the next generation are still growing into more poverty due to our world of political negligence.





We are all transparant young mother team with kids (now young adults ) with more time now to help our other young mothers in poor countries with materialistic goods to keep on breathing in this cold and hard world we are living in.





OUR MISSION and GOAL:

Funerable mothers and fathers struggling to keep up are our main goal to help.

- We will physically visit the poorest homes.

- make our inventory / plan what to give and what to replace: high-quality secondhand or sometimes new essential items from beds, mattresses, kitchen tools, appliances.

Every essential detail of having a home will be our mission.

Why we do this?

We mothers, we know how vital a safe functional home must feel. Warmth and happiness are the main musthaves to live.





As working mothers who are just also raised our own children to be young adults, we know how the poorest unfortunate struggle just to bring some food on the table. But, for example, they need a good table...They need good beds to rest...

There is where we start...

You as the fortunate one are our rock!







