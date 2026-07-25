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Help we might lose our home

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Jones

Help we might lose our home

My family and I are in need of help to stay in our home. It really started about a year ago when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Cervical Cancer and I ended up having a Radical Hysterectomy and then not long after I had a Bladder Prolapse with my bladder and my intestines came out side of my body and then I also had Radiation and Chemotherapy. I wasn't able to work for about 5 months because of all this. When I finally was able to return to work, I had a fall walking our dog and had concussion, a hole in my chin, and my jaw was in so much pain I couldn't eat hardly anything. The Employment I was at ended up just not communicating with me and leaving me unemployed until I was able to get hired about 5 months later at another employer. Since then I've been trying to play catch up with everything I pay for bills. I've had my electric turned off twice, my car almost repoed and impounded because of lapse of insurance. I've been trying to get out of the hole with payment plans for everything and when there was a different apartment manager in the office she was working with me as long as I kept up with letting her know my situation. I've also had my vehicle break down through all this and had to get it towed to my apartment because I can't afford to get it fixed right now. So recently they put a new person in the office at the apartments and I received a 5 day eviction notice and not even a 30 day notice before that. I've been going for the last week everyday trying and applying for help from such places as Catholic charities and state services and I work 10pm-6am, 6 days a week. I keep getting strung along or denied for help. I don't spend anything on myself, I have even taken in people when they had no place to lay their head at night. It's my family, including my 2 dogs as well as 3 cats. I have no where to go and no one else to help in my family because they are all struggling their self. I'm just trying to keep my home so we don't end up on the streets soon. I don't know what else to do but beg for help. I haven't slept or ate since this started about a week ago. Please please help and understand I wouldn't ask if it wasn't absolutely necessary. I'm scared and don't know what else to do right now.

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