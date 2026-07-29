Help Walt through his struggles.

My dad Walter Ryder (70) has endured what could easily break most people, 2 cancer diagnoses, Hep C (treated) the death of 2 out of 4 children being his only daughter and second to youngest son. Currently, my mom and his wife of 40 years is in a drug rehabilitation facility and has been for 90+ days with no immediate answers as to when she'll be ready to come home. He's always been the man to take care of his family no matter what hurdles were in his way. My brother and I have helped as much as possible be but it's becoming extremely difficult. He's not been able to keep many groceries in the house, hes looking at. losing his home and actually needs to move from the 3rd floor to the bottom floor as he's already fell twice and with him neuropathy it's puts his life a risk walking up and down three flights of stairs, he just lost his part time gig last week and honestly he shouldn't be working at all. He's everything a wife and children could hope a dad/husband to be, but his options are limited and with time and bills stacking up he's on the brink of ruin