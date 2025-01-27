Help Vivi escape war and find safety

Virginie Anne Magumba (23), a dancer and yoga instructor from Goma, DRC, is seeking urgent assistance to escape escalating violence. Your support will help her reach safety and continue her mission of using yoga to empower street children.

Virginie Anne Magumba is a dedicated yoga instructor from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). After training in Italy, she became the first certified yoga teacher in her city. In 2024, she founded the "Sun School" yoga studio (@_sun_school), with a mission to use yoga as a tool for social change and empowerment, especially for street children in her community.

Through yoga, Virginie has been able to help many vulnerable children regain a sense of purpose, peace, and self-worth. She believes in the power of mindfulness and movement to transform lives, and she has worked tirelessly to create a safe space for these children to learn and grow.

Unfortunately, due to the escalating violence and instability in the DRC, Virginie’s life is in danger. She urgently needs to relocate to Europe, where she has connections ready to support her. However, the journey is costly, and she lacks the necessary resources.

We are raising €2,700 to cover:

Travel expenses: Flight tickets and associated fees

Flight tickets and associated fees Essential needs: Food, medical insurance, and transportation

Food, medical insurance, and transportation Emergency costs: Unforeseen expenses during her journey





Why Your Support Matters

Virginie’s work with street children has been a source of hope and empowerment in her community. By supporting her escape from danger, you are not only saving her life but also helping her continue her mission to bring healing and transformation through yoga.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps bring her closer to safety and gives her the opportunity to keep making a difference.





How You Can Help

Donate: Your financial support will directly assist Virginie in her relocation and resettlement.

Share: Spread Virginie’s story with your network to help us reach a wider audience.

Together, we can ensure that Virginie not only finds safety but also continues to bring peace and hope to the children who need it most.

Thank you for your kindness and support.



