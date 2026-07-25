Help Viorel & Angela Honor Minodora's Final Wish

"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2





Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,





With heavy hearts, we share that our dear friends, Viorel and Angela Ionita, recently experienced the loss of Viorel's beloved mother, Minodora Chiliban, who peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 11.





While they grieve her passing, they are also deeply grateful to God for the unconditional love, faith, and countless cherished memories she leaves behind. As they prepare to say their earthly farewell, Viorel and Angela wish to honor Minodora's final earthly desire—to be laid to rest at Holy Dormition Orthodox Monastery in Michigan, where her beloved mother and daughter also repose.





Fulfilling this final wish involves significant expenses, including funeral and burial costs, memorial services, transportation, and travel for the family. Those who know Viorel and Angela know them as faithful Christians, devoted members of our church community, and people who have always been ready to serve, encourage, and help others with generosity and love. Today, they find themselves in need of our prayers and support.

If you feel moved to help, any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden during this difficult time and allow the family to fulfill Minodora's final wish with dignity and love.





On behalf of the Ionita family, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May the Lord bless you abundantly for your compassion and love.





Memory eternal! Veșnică ei pomenire!