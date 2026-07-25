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Help Victor Answer God's Call to Religious Life

Goal₦2,500,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byVictor Njoku

Fundraiser funds will be received by Victor Njoku

Help Victor Answer God's Call to Religious Life

Praised be Jesus and Mary!

My name is Victor Ifeanyi Njoku, and I am a 33-year-old Catholic from Nigeria. Since I was a child, I have felt a deep calling to consecrate my life to God in the religious life.


Today, I serve as the choir director and organist at the only Traditional Latin Mass parish in Imo State, Nigeria, served by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP).


Over the years, I have faithfully pursued this vocation through prayer, discernment, and formation with different religious communities. Although the path has not always been straightforward, each experience has strengthened my conviction that God is calling me to dedicate my life entirely to His service.


While continuing to discern my vocation, I also completed my university education and graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. Since then, I have continued serving the Church through sacred music while praying for God to open the door to religious life.


Recently, through a friend, I learned of a Franciscan community in the Philippines whose spirituality closely reflects the charism that first inspired my vocation. After contacting them and completing the application process, I was filled with gratitude to be accepted to begin my formation with them.


By God's grace, I have already obtained my Philippine visa. The only remaining obstacle is the cost of traveling there. I need USD 1,900 to purchase my flight and begin this next stage of my vocation.


At present, I earn approximately USD 80 per month as a choir director and organist. My income is enough to cover only my basic needs, making it impossible for me to save the amount required for international travel within the time I have been given. The community has asked me to report for formation in about one month.


For this reason, I humbly ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to answering God's call. Your generosity will help make it possible for me to begin the formation I have long prayed and prepared for.


If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers for my vocation and for sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to offer. Please know that I will remember all my benefactors in my prayers.


May Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother reward your generosity abundantly. God bless you.

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