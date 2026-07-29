Help Victor Friday Start a Small Thrift Business

My name is Victor Friday, and I am currently going through a very difficult financial period after completing my studies at the University of Calabar.

I am trying to start a small thrift (second-hand clothing) business so I can support myself and build a stable source of income. Unfortunately, I do not currently have the funds needed to get the business started.

Life after graduation has been challenging, and I am struggling to meet basic needs and stand on my own. This business represents a real opportunity for me to become independent and rebuild my life in a positive direction.

Any support—no matter how small—will go directly toward:

Purchasing thrift clothing stock

Transportation and sourcing goods

Basic setup to begin selling

I would deeply appreciate any donation, support, or even sharing of this fundraiser. It would mean a great deal during this difficult time and help me take an important step toward stability.

Thank you for taking the time to read and support me.