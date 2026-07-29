Help veterans nationwide

Hello! I wanted to share an important cause with you. James Doggett is working to support veterans who struggle with basic living expenses like rent and food. Every donation can make a real difference in their lives. Please consider clicking the link below to contribute or share it with others who might want to help. Thank you!





My name is James Doggett, and as both a pastor and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, I have seen firsthand the challenges many veterans face after their service. Too often, those who have given so much for our country find themselves struggling to cover basic living expenses like rent, utilities, food, and gas. There are very few organizations that offer month-to-month help for these daily needs, and as a result, too many veterans are at risk of homelessness or living on the streets simply because they lack access to ongoing support.





That’s why I am starting an organization dedicated to helping veterans with their essential expenses. Veterans who need assistance will be able to apply by providing proof of service and documentation of their bills. Once approved, they will receive funds to help cover their gas, electricity, food, and rent for up to six months. This support is designed to give them the breathing room they need to get back on their feet and move toward a more stable future.





I believe that no veteran should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from or whether they’ll have a roof over their head. With your help, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who have served our country. Please join me in giving veterans the helping hand they deserve. Your support can keep someone off the streets and give them hope for a better future.







