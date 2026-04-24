Help Veteran Zack Get Treatment and Defense

Zachary “Zack” Gazda is a devoted husband, father, and disabled combat veteran currently being held in Hoke County, North Carolina. He is facing serious criminal charges following what we believe was a severe mental health crisis involving documented service-connected conditions and injuries.

Zack has been diagnosed with severe PTSD, Bipolar I Disorder, severe depression, anxiety, and multiple traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) related to his military service. Since January 2024, he has completed two inpatient rehabilitation programs and actively sought additional treatment, including specialized care for his TBIs. Despite these efforts, his condition continued to deteriorate, ultimately leading to the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

This campaign is not about avoiding accountability. It is about ensuring that Zack receives a fair legal defense and has the opportunity to access the treatment and rehabilitation that medical professionals have long recognized he needs. His service-related injuries, documented mental health diagnoses, and extensive treatment history deserve to be fully considered throughout the legal process.

Funds raised will be used to:

Retain experienced legal counsel Obtain independent medical, psychological, and neurological evaluations Gather military, VA, and treatment records necessary for his defense Support expert witnesses and case preparation Advocate for treatment-focused alternatives and long-term recovery options

As a husband, father, and veteran, Zack has spent years battling the invisible wounds of military service. We are asking for support to help ensure he receives proper legal representation and the best possible opportunity for treatment, recovery, and a path forward.

Thank you for your prayers, support, and for standing with Zack during this difficult time



