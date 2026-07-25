Help Veteran Wayne White Rebuild After the Darby H

My name is Karen White, and I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my husband, Wayne White, following the devastating fire at Darby House Senior Apartments in Henrico County, Virginia.

Wayne is a proud veteran who dedicated part of his life to serving our country. After his military service, he continued serving others through his career at the VA Hospital, where he recently retired. After a lifetime of giving to his community and fellow veterans, he is now facing one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

The Darby House fire forced Wayne to escape with very little, leaving him without many of the personal belongings he had spent years building. While we are beyond grateful that he survived, the road ahead is challenging.

We are asking for your support to help Wayne replace essential items such as clothing, shoes, toiletries, bedding, furniture, medications and medical necessities, and other everyday household items. Funds will also help him transition into safe, affordable senior housing as he works to rebuild his life with stability and dignity.

If you know of affordable or income-based senior housing opportunities in the Richmond or Henrico area, we would be grateful for any information or resources you can share.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a difference. If you’re unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, coworkers, or social media. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

Wayne has spent his life serving others—first as a veteran, then through his work at the VA Hospital. Today, we are asking our community to help serve him during this unexpected and difficult time.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. They will help Wayne begin rebuilding his life one step at a time.

With sincere gratitude,

Karen White