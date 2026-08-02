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Help Veteran Tracey Breathe Again

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRoslyn Keyes

Help Veteran Tracey Breathe Again


Help Veteran Tracy Breathe Again

My name is Roslyn Keyes, and I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my dear friend, Tracy Collins Hudson, a proud U.S. veteran who dedicated her life to serving our country.

Today, Tracy is fighting for her life. She often has to stop after taking just a few steps because she cannot catch her breath. Even the simplest daily tasks have become exhausting. Her doctors have told her she needs a lung transplant, and the costs of getting the care she needs are overwhelming. That is why I am asking for your help.

Despite her service to our country, Tracy has faced obstacles in receiving the support she desperately needs. She is currently receiving a 70% VA disability rating, and we are working to help her receive the 100% disability benefits she may qualify for. While that process continues, the medical bills and everyday expenses continue to grow.

As her friend, it is heartbreaking to watch someone who faithfully served our nation feel as though she has been forgotten. Tracy has shared that she fears she is running out of time, and no veteran should ever have to face that fear alone.

We are asking for your help because a lung transplant is an incredibly expensive journey. Our fundraising goal of $100,000 reflects the significant financial burden that comes with transplant care. We recognize that the total costs of treatment, travel, temporary lodging near the transplant center, medications, rehabilitation, follow-up care, and ongoing living expenses may exceed this amount, but we have chosen this goal as a meaningful starting point to help ease Tracy's financial strain during this difficult time.

Your donation will help with:

  1. Lung transplant-related medical expenses
  2. Travel to specialists and transplant appointments
  3. Temporary lodging if treatment requires being away from home
  4. Prescription medications and follow-up care
  5. Daily living expenses while Tracy focuses on her health and recovery

Every gift, no matter the amount, brings hope. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Tracy's story with your family, friends, your church, coworkers, and on social media. Your prayers, encouragement, and kindness are just as meaningful.

Tracy answered the call to serve our country. Now, we are asking our community to answer the call to stand beside her. Together, we can remind her that she is not alone, that her life matters, and that there is hope.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. Every act of kindness brings Tracy one step closer to receiving the life-saving care she desperately needs.

With sincere gratitude,

Roslyn Keyes


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