Help Veteran Dale Lucy Experience Honor Flight

My name is Cayman Richardson, and I have the incredible privilege of serving as the guardian for my dad, U.S. Army veteran Dale Lucy on his upcoming Queen City Honor Flight. For those who may not know, the Queen City Honor Flight is a remarkable organization that honors America's veterans by taking them to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, giving our veterans the recognition and appreciation they have earned.





I am honored to have been chosen to accompany Dale on this special journey. As his guardian, my responsibility is to be by his side every step of the way—assisting him throughout the trip, making sure he is safe and comfortable, and helping him fully enjoy this meaningful day.





While the Honor Flight covers all expenses for the veteran, guardians are responsible for paying their own travel costs. That's why I'm reaching out for your help.

I'm asking for your support to help cover the cost of my participation so I can accompany Dale on this unforgettable experience. Every dollar donated will go toward the expenses required for me to serve as his guardian on the trip. All raised funds are paid to the Queen City Honor Flight.





Dale proudly served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam, and this Honor Flight is a chance to thank him for that service in a way words alone never could. It would mean the world to both of us to make this journey together.

Whether you can contribute $10, $25, $50, or any amount, your generosity will help make this possible. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would be an incredible way to support us.





Additionally, each Veteran will receive a "mail call" on the way home from being in Washington for the day. Reading the letters would warm his heart as he thinks about the events of the day. Mail must be received by September 24th and can be sent here:





Queen City Honor Flight, Inc.

Attention Mail Call – DALE LUCY

13663 Providence Road #389

Weddington, NC 28104





(If you do happen to know Dale and send a letter, keep it a secret, please!)

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me ensure that Dale can experience this well-deserved honor with someone by his side every step of the way.

Thank you for supporting a veteran who answered the call to serve our nation.





Cayman Richardson