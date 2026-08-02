Help Valerie Through an Unexpected Burden

Valerie is facing an incredibly difficult season. In the wake of her father’s unexpected passing, she has been left to navigate not only the emotional weight of loss but also the overwhelming financial responsibility of funeral expenses and settling his estate.





The responsibilities left behind are very real. Funeral costs must be paid in full, and the expenses have grown beyond what anyone anticipated. As more details have come to light, we have increased our goal to $10,000 to help cover these immediate obligations and provide Valerie with some breathing room as she works through the legal and financial matters ahead.





This fundraiser is about supporting Valerie. She did not choose these circumstances, but she is courageously carrying the burden that has been placed before her.

If you feel led to help, any amount is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give, sharing this page and keeping Valerie in your prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for surrounding her with compassion, generosity, and hope during such a difficult time.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2



