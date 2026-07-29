Help Valerie Stay Safe and Find Stability

I'm reaching out because I'm facing the very real possibility of homelessness in the next month or two. As a single woman with no family support, I'm doing everything I can to stay safe and self-reliant, but the challenges are overwhelming. I urgently need a vehicle and enough funds to secure a safe place to live, pay for gas and insurance, and cover basic needs so I can keep working and searching for better opportunities.





Living in a town without public transportation makes having a car essential for my survival and independence. I struggle with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, and recent health issues have made it even harder to work long hours on my feet. Despite these obstacles, I keep pushing forward, but I know I can't do this alone. Having a vehicle and a safe place to stay would mean I could get to work, take care of my health, and start building a more stable future.





If you are able to help—whether through a donation, sharing my story, or even offering advice or resources—I would be deeply grateful. Every bit of support brings me closer to safety and a chance to rebuild. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can give.