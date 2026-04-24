Help Uzoho Chimbouyim Get A Kidney Transplant

Hello everyone,





My name is Stephanie, and I am raising funds for my brother, Uzoho Chimbouyim, who is currently battling Chronic Kidney Disease and urgently needs a kidney transplant.





Over the past months, he has been going through intensive treatments, hospital visits, medications, tests, and dialysis to stay alive while waiting for a transplant. The emotional, physical, and financial burden on our family has become overwhelming, and we cannot do this alone.





We are seeking financial support to help cover the cost of the kidney transplant, dialysis sessions, medications, laboratory tests, hospital care, and post-surgery treatment. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to giving him a second chance at life.





We are also asking for your prayers and support during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, please kindly share this campaign with others who may be willing to help.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. ❤️