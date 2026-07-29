Help us.save the only home we've ever known









For 38 years, this house has been our home. It's where we've raised our family, celebrated birthdays and holidays, welcomed grandchildren, and built a lifetime of memories.





Today, we're facing one of the hardest challenges of our lives.





We are grandparents raising five of our eight grandchildren. Every day, we do everything we can to provide them with a safe, stable, and loving home. They depend on us, and we are grateful for every moment we get to spend with them.





Over the years, we've faced obstacle after obstacle. Health problems, medical expenses, financial hardships, and unexpected setbacks have taken a toll on our family. Despite working hard and doing everything possible to stay afloat, we have fallen behind and are now struggling to keep up with our mortgage and much-needed home repairs.





The reality is heartbreaking: we are at risk of losing the home we've lived in for nearly four decades.





This isn't just a house. It's the only home our grandchildren know. It's where they sleep, do their homework, celebrate Christmas morning, and feel safe. The thought of losing it keeps us awake at night.





We ask ourselves every day: If we lose our home, where would we go? What would happen to our grandchildren? How do we provide stability for them when we are struggling just to keep a roof over their heads?





Asking for help is not easy. In fact, it's one of the hardest things we've ever done. We've always tried to handle things on our own. But right now, we need the kindness and compassion of others.





Funds raised will go directly toward:





Catching up on our mortgage payments

Essential home repairs to keep our home safe and livable

Helping provide stability for the five grandchildren living under our roof





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to keeping our family together in the place we've called home for 38 years.





If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing our story. Your prayers, support, and kindness mean more than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us fight to keep our home and protect the family that depends on it.





With much gratitude

The H's