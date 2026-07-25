Help us with reliable transportation please.

Lisa has COPD and I have a plethora of maladies and it is getting harder and harder for us to get to medical appointments and see our children and grandchildren. Lisa's condition continues to need more equipment and our current ride is getting old and outgrown. We need to upgrade our transportation for trips back and forth from our little town in Central Idaho to medical visits and family in Boise, Sacramento, ) Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Our current midsize is high miles and starting to have issues.