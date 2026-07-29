Help us with our move to North Carolina ❤️

Hey there! We are a family of 5 we have 3 little ones and, We're planning a move to North Carolina at the end of this year or sometime at the beginning of next year to be closer to family and friends ❤️.This move will be a big change and a adventure for our little family. We feel like this is where we are being led to ﻿﻿ move..But moving isn't cheap — we need help covering moving costs, travel, and getting settled. Every donation gets us closer to making this dream a reality. Thank you for being part of our journey!" God bless ❤️