GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help us with our little PomChi’s medical bill

Goal$10,918 USD
Raised$125 USD

Fundraiser created byBronwyn Corson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bronwyn Corson

Help us with our little PomChi’s medical bill

I was helping a friend out by watching her animals during this 4th of July holiday. One of my duties was to walk their young female hound who is a year old or so…I have 3 dogs who had met her before for a walk when she was younger and then a day before again before my friends left. The walks went well for all my dogs but the hound was more interested in my bigger dogs, an Eskimo and a Pit mix. For 4 days the walks and all the interactions went very well. My PomChi is 8.5 and usually does his own thing…just like he did around this new dog. On the 5th day as we were getting ready to walk in the farmers fields the hound jumped on my PomChi in an aggressive way fracturing my little dogs rear hind leg. This was nothing like I had seen at any point during my time with the hound…just shocking. I took my PomChi to a local vet to find out what the verdict was and then drove him to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. (I come from a small town so I wanted to know from professionals what my options were.) My husband and I were open to amputation if that would have been best for my PomChi. We were told however that because our PomChi is in great health and that the broken leg was a rear leg it would be better to go ahead with surgery. My husband and I applied for CareCredit and were approved because we have good credit. However since my husbands income is our main source of income and we are experiencing a great deal of vehicle problems at the moment, that we have no money to fix…I had to do something… so I am trying to be creative in our desperate situation. If we don’t get going on our car repairs we will have nothing to drive in the near future…This is a crazy situation… we wanted to do what was best for our PomChi but also realize that an extra bill of 355.00 dollars a month is going to take away from many other urgent bills and repairs. We are Christian’s who believe in miracles…so instead of worrying we are trying to be proactive and trust in the Lord. Surgery went well and our little PomChi is already putting weight on his leg…we are blessed for sure.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve