Help us with our little PomChi’s medical bill

I was helping a friend out by watching her animals during this 4th of July holiday. One of my duties was to walk their young female hound who is a year old or so…I have 3 dogs who had met her before for a walk when she was younger and then a day before again before my friends left. The walks went well for all my dogs but the hound was more interested in my bigger dogs, an Eskimo and a Pit mix. For 4 days the walks and all the interactions went very well. My PomChi is 8.5 and usually does his own thing…just like he did around this new dog. On the 5th day as we were getting ready to walk in the farmers fields the hound jumped on my PomChi in an aggressive way fracturing my little dogs rear hind leg. This was nothing like I had seen at any point during my time with the hound…just shocking. I took my PomChi to a local vet to find out what the verdict was and then drove him to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. (I come from a small town so I wanted to know from professionals what my options were.) My husband and I were open to amputation if that would have been best for my PomChi. We were told however that because our PomChi is in great health and that the broken leg was a rear leg it would be better to go ahead with surgery. My husband and I applied for CareCredit and were approved because we have good credit. However since my husbands income is our main source of income and we are experiencing a great deal of vehicle problems at the moment, that we have no money to fix…I had to do something… so I am trying to be creative in our desperate situation. If we don’t get going on our car repairs we will have nothing to drive in the near future…This is a crazy situation… we wanted to do what was best for our PomChi but also realize that an extra bill of 355.00 dollars a month is going to take away from many other urgent bills and repairs. We are Christian’s who believe in miracles…so instead of worrying we are trying to be proactive and trust in the Lord. Surgery went well and our little PomChi is already putting weight on his leg…we are blessed for sure.