Help us with Medical Support

Good Morning , it's been hard to come to terms that I have to reach out for help as I have always been very independent, recently we have fallen on very hard times My 7 year old daughter has chronic medical issues , she is basically allergic to life . As well as VSD / ASD needless to say with Medical bills (SC feels as a 1 income household we do not qualify for services) transportation to and from the hospital /Dr visits and our car was recently taken . We understand everyone is in a moment of struggle or having a hard time right now . We truly appreciate anything anyone can help us with even if it's a good vibe or prayers sent ! I know bad days can't last forever but it sure feels like it . I am not too sure how these fundraisers work , I do have chime and cash app available as well