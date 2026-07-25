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Help Us Welcome Our Baby Girl

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEmine Nur Karaosman

Help Us Welcome Our Baby Girl

Hello everyone,

My name is Emine, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always worked hard, done my best to support myself, and never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help.

I am currently 15 weeks pregnant with our first baby girl. What should be one of the happiest times of our lives has also become one of the most difficult. Since the beginning of my pregnancy, I have been suffering from severe nausea and vomiting. Even at 15 weeks, I continue to struggle with these symptoms. There have been days when I could barely get out of bed or keep food and water down. Because of these complications, I have been unable to work.

My husband is working as hard as he can to support us, but living on one income has become incredibly difficult. Between rent, utilities, groceries, medical appointments, and preparing for our baby girl’s arrival, we are struggling to keep up with our expenses.

One of the hardest parts of this journey is that we have no family nearby. We are facing this pregnancy completely on our own, without the support that many families are fortunate to have. During moments like these, you truly realize how much you miss having loved ones close by.

I thought long and hard before creating this fundraiser. Asking for help does not come easily to me, but sometimes being strong also means accepting support when you truly need it. Right now, my biggest hope is simply to have a healthy pregnancy, bring our little girl safely into the world, and reduce some of the financial stress we are carrying.

Any donations we receive will go toward our essential living expenses, medical costs, and basic baby necessities. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference for our family.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean just as much and could help us reach someone who is able to help.

Reaching out for help has been incredibly difficult, but today, your kindness could bring hope not only to me, but also to the little girl growing inside me. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to welcoming her into the world with hope instead of fear.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Your compassion means more to us than words can express, and we will never forget the people who stood beside us during this difficult chapter of our lives.

With love and gratitude


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