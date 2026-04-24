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Help Us Welcome Our Baby Girl

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDylan Purcell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dylan Purcell

Help Us Welcome Our Baby Girl

Help Us Welcome Our Baby Girl & Give My Wife the Time She Deserves to Heal and Be a Mother

My wife and I are preparing to welcome our beautiful baby girl into the world, and this season has been one of the most exciting and meaningful times of our lives. Like any parents, all we want is to give our daughter the safest, most loving, and most peaceful start possible.

As we prepare for her arrival, we are working to build the perfect nursery — a space filled with comfort, security, and everything she’ll need from the moment she comes home. But beyond the nursery itself, there is something even more important we’re hoping to create: time, healing, and peace for my wife.

My wife works incredibly hard, putting in 12-hour overnight shifts on 3rd shift, and anyone who has worked those hours knows the physical and emotional toll it takes. The idea of her having to return to that demanding schedule almost immediately after giving birth weighs heavily on me. Right now, she only has 5 days of maternity leave, and that simply doesn’t feel like enough time for her body to heal, for her mind to recover, or for her to truly settle into motherhood.

Birth changes everything — physically, emotionally, mentally — and I want to do everything in my power to protect her from carrying that burden too soon. I want her to have the chance to rest, recover, bond with our daughter, and embrace motherhood without the stress of rushing back into exhausting overnight work before she’s ready.

The truth is, we are not in a desperate financial situation, and I’m grateful for that. But I also know my income alone can’t fully provide everything I want for both of them during this season — not the way I believe they deserve. My heart is to provide not just the necessities, but comfort, stability, and the ability for my wife to stay home longer so she can focus fully on healing and being present for our baby girl.

This fundraiser will help us provide:

• A safe crib and mattress

• Changing table and nursery organization

• Rocking chair for late-night feedings and bonding

• Baby monitor and safety essentials

• Diapers, wipes, clothing, blankets, and newborn necessities

• Postpartum healing supplies for my wife

• Comfort care like a bidet, ice packs, pads, and recovery items

• Household support during recovery

• Help offsetting lost income so my wife can stay home longer and recover properly

My biggest goal is simple:

To make sure my daughter enters a home full of peace, love, and security — and to make sure my wife has the time and support to heal and experience these first moments of motherhood the way she deserves.

If you feel led to help, any amount means more than words can express. And if donating isn’t possible, sharing our story or keeping our growing family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

Thank you for helping us create a strong beginning for our daughter and giving my wife the gift of time.

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