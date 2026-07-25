Help Us Uncover Detroit 2020 Election Fraud

Help Us Expose the Truth: The Massive Battle to Uncover What Really Happened in Detroit’s 2020 Election

New Jersey resident Yehuda Miller, Check My Vote founder Phani Mantravadi and Patty McMurray of The Gateway Pundit have joined forces with over 100 incredibly dedicated volunteers in one of the largest citizen-led election integrity investigations in American history.

We are currently reviewing nearly one million documents from Detroit and Wayne County’s November 2020 election — the same records a judge finally forced the City of Detroit to turn over after they repeatedly denied Yehuda Miller’s FOIA requests.

This is long, grueling, and often tedious work. Many of the documents arrived completely out of order. Our team — led by Phani Mantravadi’s technical expertise — built a custom website to organize and display them. With help from a top Michigan Fair Elections IT expert, we’ve successfully digitized and sequenced over 155,000 absentee ballot envelopes by counting board, allowing our volunteers to meticulously examine every single one for irregularities and fraud.

Volunteer after volunteer is now entering critical data — flagging every questionable, fraudulent, or illegally accepted ballot envelope that Detroit officials rubber-stamped in 2020.

This is not just about 2020 anymore.

Our hope — and the hope of millions of patriotic Americans — is that those responsible for stealing the 2020 election will finally be held accountable before the statute of limitations expires. With Harmeet Dhillon now leading the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ and Todd Blanche as Acting Attorney General, we pray real justice is coming.

But regardless of whether the Department of Justice acts, we are not stopping.

We will continue this fight to exonerate the thousands of brave poll watchers and election integrity volunteers who were smeared and intimidated for simply telling the truth. We will expose every trick, every scheme, and every act of fraud used to steal the 2020 election — so it never happens again.

Right now, we need your help to keep this crucial work going.

Every dollar you donate goes directly to supporting our volunteers, maintaining our secure document platform, funding expert analysis, and continuing this historic investigation.

The radical left wants this buried forever. Don’t let them win.

Will you stand with us and help expose the truth?

Donate today and become part of the team that refuses to let the steal stand.



