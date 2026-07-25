Help Us, Truck Totaled– Help Save Our Home!

Please Help Us – Truck Totaled in T-Bone Crash My roommate was recently in an accident and his truck was completely totaled...





He is okay, but the truck was his only way to get to work. Without a replacement vehicle, he will lose his job and since I’m on disability with very limited income, we’ll likely lose our apartment as well. We’re raising $10,000 to get him a safe, reliable used vehicle so he can keep working and we can keep our home. Any amount helps. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign. We’re incredibly grateful for any support during this tough time. Thank you so much, God Bless!





HeadCannon1776 & D-Man